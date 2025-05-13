ICC’s programme yields exciting global growth

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The ICC has announced the launch of its Level 3 Coaching Course, representing the pinnacle of the organization’s coach education framework which supports elite-level coaching development worldwide.

Since its launch in 2021, the ICC Training and Education platform has achieved 30,503 course completions across 173 countries, said a press release.

In 2024 alone, the programme recorded 12,769 certifications, accounting for 42 per cent of all completions to date - an exciting reflection of cricket’s growing global footprint.

Courses are now offered in 14 languages, delivered by local experts in local contexts, with new Level 2 Coaching and Level 1 Umpiring courses launched in 2024.

To date, the top performing courses include ICC Umpiring Foundation – 4,599 completions; ICC Coaching Foundation Certificate – 4,263 completions; ICC Pitch Curator Foundation – 437 completions.

The ICC now has 41 certified Master Coach Educators and 17 Master Umpire Educators, with 41 per cent female representation. While 16 per cent of participants are female, the ICC aims to reach 50 per cent female participation through inclusive leadership and accessibility as part of its global growth strategy to drive equity and representation.

The Level 3 coaching course is a vital inclusion to the programme. It equips coaches in building strong team cultures, delivering personalized development for players and creates high-performing environments.

The ICC has trained 15 Master Educators globally, who are now responsible for delivering the ICC Level 3 coaching course.

The first course was successfully conducted in Bhutan in April, and the next global Level 3 course is scheduled to take place in Bahrain in May.

Every trained coach, umpire and curator enhances the cricket experience in their respective spheres of influence and supports talent growth and, with additional courses planned for 2025, the ICC continues to build global coaching capacity to inspire the next generation of cricket leaders.

ICC General Manager – Development, William Glenwright said, “We’re delighted to launch the ICC Level 3 Coaching Course, and in doing so, the ICC now offers a coaching and education experience at all levels of the game – from fun, first experiences and entry-level cricketers, right through to elite international cricket on the world stage.

ICC Hall of Fame inductee and Master Educator, Cathryn Fitzpatrick said, “Most female cricketers playing for their country may have never been coached by a female, so it’s really important that they can see and start developing confidence and trust that females are good enough to do it and there’s a pathway as well which helps them see that there’s an opportunity for coaching at the end of their playing careers.”

Cricket Australia’s Head of National Development, Sonya Thompson said, “We’ve had such a beautifully diverse group of people come together (for the course). We really wanted to make sure that we’re developing the programme with an emphasis on creating space for the coaches to learn from one another and understand the complexity of dealing with all the various cultures that they will be working with.”