UrduPoint.com

Iftikhar Ahmed's Stupendous Unbeaten 83 Helps Bangla Tigers Leap Past Delhi Bulls

Muhammad Rameez Published November 30, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Iftikhar Ahmed's stupendous unbeaten 83 helps Bangla Tigers leap past Delhi Bulls

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Iftikhar Ahmed's stupendous unbeaten 83 from 30 balls studded with eight sixes and five boundaries helped Bangla Tigers leap past Delhi Bulls in the 19th match on the seventh day of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed cricket Stadium on late Tuesday.

Bangla Tigers who were at bottom of the points table recorded their second win and pushed Delhi Bulls to the last slot in the battle of two bottom placed teams, according to information received here.

Delhi Bulls elected to field and began their attack through Imad Wasim. Bangla Tigers' opener Joe Clarke hit Wasim's third and fifth deliveries for boundaries. Clarke was more severe on Keemo Paul hitting the first, second and fourth deliveries for boundaries. Paul struck back with the last ball of the over by getting Clarke out for 25.

The third over was bowled by India's veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. He gave away just seven runs preventing the batsmen from scoring any boundaries. Skipper Dwayne Bravo introduced himself and though his second ball was hit for a boundary by Hazratullah Zazai to mid-off, he struck with the third ball to remove Zazai. Jordan Cox, running backwards at mid-off dived and took a brilliant one handed catch to dismiss Zazai.

Ifthikar Ahmed walked in and hit Bravo's first delivery for a huge six to deep mid-wicket. He also pulled the next for a boundary. Iftikhar lifted Harbhajan's fourth delivery to extra cover for another six. The next he drove powerfully through the covers for a boundary. Iftikhar also smashed Richard Gleeson for two consecutive sixes in the sixth over off the fourth and fifth deliveries. Iftikhar's sixes continued in the seventh over too when he lifted Shiraz for a mighty one over long on.

The eighth over saw Iftikhar at his aggressive best. He smashed Gleeson's second, fourth and sixth deliveries for a six and picked boundaries off the fourth and fifth deliveries. Twenty-six runs came off that over and he made his partner Colin Munro watch him in awe. He went past his half century in 19 balls.

Bravo bowled a brilliant ninth preventing both batsmen from hitting any boundary.

Shiraz was called to bowl the last over. He gave away no boundaries off the first three deliveries but off the fourth delivery, Iftikhar swept him to get a boundary. Off the fifth ball, Iftikhar took a double to move to 82 and flicked the last ball for a single to remain unbeaten on 83 and guide Bangla Tigers to 133 for 2 in 10 overs.

Delhi Bulls began their chase through opener Rilee Rossouw hitting Mohammad Amir's third delivery for a six over long on. From the rest of Amir' deliveries the batsmen could only get singles. Rohan Mustafa, who bowled the second over, earned the first success with the fourth ball by having Tom Banton caught by a diving Iftikhar Ahmed at long on for 4. Jordan Cox who joined Rossouw right away hit a boundary to fine leg off Mustafa.

Rossouw hit the last ball of the third over from Benny Howell for a six to deep mid-wicket. Cox also cut Umair Ali's first delivery for a boundary past point. With the last delivery he removed danger man Rossouw caught and bowled for 15.

Shakib Al Hasan, as usual, bowled a miserly over giving away just eight runs. Cox made up for that in the next over from Umair Ali hitting him for two consecutive sixes. Delhi Bulls needed 60 runs off the last 18 balls, needing to score at a run rate of 20 runs per over. Luke Fletcher had the free-hitting Cox caught behind by wicketkeeper Joe Clarke for 34. His knock off 21 balls had two boundaries and two sixes. Fletcher gave away only six runs to help his team tighten the grip on the match.

With 54 runs needed off the last 12 balls, Tim David and Keemo Paul hit Mohammad Amir for one six each. Still 39 runs were needed off the last over. Even though Fletcher was hit for four consecutive sixes by David, they fell short of the target by 12 runs. David remained unbeaten on 50 off 20 balls with six sixes and one boundary. Unfortunately, his knock went in vain.

Brief scores: Bangla Tigers bt Delhi Bulls by 12 runs. Bangla Tigers 133 for 2 in 10 overs (Joe Clarke 25, Iftikhar Ahmed 83n.o) Delhi Bulls 121 for 3 in 10 overs (Jordan Cox 34, Tim David 50n.o) Player of the Match: Iftikhar Ahmed /932

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack Delhi Century Abu Dhabi Fine Guide Shiraz Man David Rohan Mustafa Harbhajan Singh Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Amir From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

50 minutes ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.