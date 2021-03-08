Ijaz wins Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Championship

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Ijaz-ur-Rehman claimed men's title of 8th Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Championship 2021 at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Monday

Ijaz got 381 points to finish at the top. Saleem Baig bagged second position with 378 points, while Afzal Akhtar obtained third position with 333 points.

A large number of players from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad took part in the men's event.

