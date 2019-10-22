UrduPoint.com
Inam Wants Early Training Camps For SA Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:13 PM

Inam wants early training camps for SA Games

Pakistani Wrestler Muhammad Inam has urged Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to hold training camps, as soon as possible, to prepare the athletes for the 13th South Asian Games scheduled to be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara in December

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistani Wrestler Muhammad Inam has urged Pakistan sports board (PSB) to hold training camps, as soon as possible, to prepare the athletes for the 13th South Asian Games scheduled to be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara in December.

"The training camps for the South Asian Games would be held after the conclusion of National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar from November 9 to 14, thus leaving very less time for the athletes to prepare for the extravaganza," he told APP on Tuesday.

Inam, who recently won a gold medal in the World Beach Games at Qatar, feared if athletes did not get enough time to prepare for the South Asian Games then the outcome would not be good.

"Training camps were the need of the hour and PSB should understand that athletes need extensive training to achieve good results in international tournaments," he said.

He said Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) would be holding trials for the South Asian Games on October 28 and 29 at Lahore.

"The training camp for wrestlers should be held in Lahore in preparation for the South Asian Games," he said.

Speaking about the remaining 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers to be held in February, March and April, Inam, who was a double Commonwealth Games gold medalist (2010, 2018) in 84 and 86 kg freestyle, said he could finish at the top in the qualifiers to earn a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but was not getting any kind of support.

"Asian Wrestling Championship was scheduled to be held in India in February, then the two World Olympic Qualifiers would be held in March and April in China and Bulgaria, respectively," he said and asked PSB to send him to Russia for training for the Olympic qualifiers.

