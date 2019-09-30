UrduPoint.com
Insaf Kabaddi League On Oct 11-13

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:02 PM

Insaf Kabaddi league on Oct 11-13

Divisional Kabaddi Association (DKA) will organize Insaf Kabaddi Single League at al-Fateh Sports Complex here on October 11-13

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) -:Divisional Kabaddi Association (DKA) will organize Insaf Kabaddi Single League at al-Fateh sports Complex here on October 11-13.

League organizing secretary Tayyab Gilani said that national and international Kabaddi players will participate in the tournament.

Four clubs of Faisalabad including Lyallpur Loins, Faisalabad Tiger, Younger Club and Mujahid Niaz Club have selected their players for taking part in the league,he added.

