Inter District Boxing Trials For 21st National Championship To Be Held On 24th January

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:16 PM

Inter district boxing trials for 21st National Boxing Championship will be held on 24th January in Abbottabad and inter-division on 8th February at Peshawar

This was informed in the meeting of Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra district boxing associations here, under the chairmanship of divisional general secretary Mahmood Sultan.

It was decided in the meeting that the boxers of affiliated teams with divisional boxing associations would take part in the qualifying round which would be held on 24th January at Abbottabad.

The successful boxers will take part in inter-divisional boxing trials on 8th February in Peshawar.

General secretary divisional boxing association Mahmood Sultan said that the 21st National Boxing Championship was expected to be held in March 2021 and the boxers of the Hazara division would perform and show their talent on behalf of KP province.

He further said that boxers of the Hazara division have won many competitions on national level in the past, adding that our new generation of boxers is also very talented, they would take their place at victory stand.

More Stories From Sports

