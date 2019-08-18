International coach Kahlid Atlas hold squash clinic in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :After successful conduct of modern-day squash clinics in Peshawar and Abbottabad, Khalid Atlas Khan conducted similar squash clinics under the aegis of Southern Philippines Muslim and Non Muslim Unity and Development Association at Company Bagh Squash Courts Kohat for the first time.

President District Kohat Squash Association Faqir Awan was also present during a daylong squash clinic wherein a total of 12 players from different age groups went through rigorous modern-day squash training under qualified squash coach Khalid Atlas Khan.

Talking to APP, Khalid Atlas Khan, who is also having similar modern-day squash clinics around the world, said that he wants to impart his coaching and proper training skills of squash to the youngsters so that they should continue and come up through that way at national and international levels.

"We did not see such facilities in our districts that is why whenever I got time, I visit different districts and got a start from Peshawar, Hazara and now Kohat," Khalid Atlas Khan, an elder brother of Aamir Atlas Khan added.

All the participants of different age groups certainly benefited from the presence of high profile coach and his expertise like Khalid Atlas. Shafi Ullah, a local PTI leader, Regional Sports Officer Syed Sikander Shah were also present during the training and coach session conducted by Khalid Atlas Khan, a former International Squash player, Captain of Pakistan Team & winner of many international titles including World Junior Team event (Twice), British Junior, Asian Junior team and many more titles.

Khalid Atlas is also qualified coach from Asian Squash Federation and World Squash Federation and the only Pakistani National who is World Squash Federation qualified "Tutor". He have a professional Coaching experience of over 13 years from many countries including Kuwait, India (Mumbai), Pakistan, Guatemala, China as Head Coach and his students performed podium performances on national and international level. He said very soon going for his next assignment to Boston, USA to conduct similar kind of coaching and training of squash.

The aim and objective of holding this prestigious event is to encourage youth towards sports, develop squash and provide opportunity to young talented players of Kohat to learn properly about the Sport fundamentals, and excel in the sports thoroughly.

Khalid Atlas Khan, who is Southern Philippines Muslim and Non Muslim Unity and Development Association (SPMUDA) Chairman Sports for South Asia and Commissioner at-Large. SPMUDA World Team of Youth and Sports Development, expressed thanks to Kohat Squash Association, sponsor and players who participated in this event. Khalid also distributed certificates of SPMUDA modern-day squash training and coaching among the youngsters of Kohat.

"I 'm a qualified person and I want to impart my knowledge to each and every player in the remote and fur flung areas of Pakistan," he said, adding, for such steps we also need sponsorship so that we could be able to bring Pakistani squash players to win back lost glory.