Open Menu

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter Breaks Down In Tears After Consecutive Defeats

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2025 | 07:55 PM

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive defeats

Chennai Super Kings’ supporters and fans are extremely disappointed with continuous losses, and Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan was seen crying during the match at stadium

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2025) Burdened by consecutive defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a Chennai Super Kings supporter — Bollywood actress — broke down in tears at the stadium.

Just a day earlier, Chennai was defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on their home ground. In the match, Dhoni’s team managed to score only 154 runs before returning to the pavilion, while the opposing franchise chased down the target in just 18.4 overs.

This was Chennai Super Kings' second consecutive defeat in the event and their seventh loss in the tournament overall, with the franchise having won only two matches.

The team’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs are now almost negligible.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings’ supporters and fans are extremely disappointed with the continuous losses, and Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan was seen crying during the match at the stadium.

A video of the Bollywood actress crying after her franchise’s defeat is also widely going viral.

Related Topics

Bollywood Indian Premier League Hyderabad Chennai Shruti Haasan Event

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 minute ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

7 minutes ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

4 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

4 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

4 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

7 hours ago
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

20 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

20 hours ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports