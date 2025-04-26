IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive defeats

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2025) Burdened by consecutive defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a Chennai Super Kings supporter — Bollywood actress — broke down in tears at the stadium.

Just a day earlier, Chennai was defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on their home ground. In the match, Dhoni’s team managed to score only 154 runs before returning to the pavilion, while the opposing franchise chased down the target in just 18.4 overs.

This was Chennai Super Kings' second consecutive defeat in the event and their seventh loss in the tournament overall, with the franchise having won only two matches.

The team’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs are now almost negligible.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings’ supporters and fans are extremely disappointed with the continuous losses, and Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan was seen crying during the match at the stadium.

A video of the Bollywood actress crying after her franchise’s defeat is also widely going viral.