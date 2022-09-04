Islamabad Golf Club lifts Inter Club Team Tournament title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Golf Club won the Inter Club Team Tournament at the end of two rounds with a net score of 408 at Islamabad Islamabad Club Golf Course on Sunday.

Rawalpindi Golf Club team finished second with a net score of 419, while Sona Golf Club team ended third with a net score of 429.

Eight teams took part in the tournament from across Pakistan. The best net scores of three players from each club were taken over two days to declare the winning team.

The course also hosted invitational guests, who played a round of nine holes. results of the winning invitees are given below: 1st GROSS - Malik Afsar – 36 2nd GROSS - Ahmad Zafar – 39 3rd GROSS – Akbar Bilgrami – 40 1st NET – Iram Aamir – 27 2nd NET – Muneeza Rizwan – 29 3rd NET – Reema - 31 At the end of the tournaments, both Category B (HCap 14-24) and Category C (HCap 25-36) players posted low scores to finish well.

Category B 1st GROSS – Jasia Tasawar – 168 2nd GROSS – Zeenat Ayesha - 179 3rd GROSS – Areeba Rizwan – 185 1st NET – Uzma Khurshid – 131 2nd NET – Rukhsana Shahid – 136 3rd NET – Hussain Bano - 144Category C 1st GROSS - Fauzia Shahid – 193 2nd GROSS – Zarmina Khan - 197 3rd GROSS – Shazmina Khan – 198 1st NET – Bilquis Haseeb – 135 2nd NET – Sobia Waseem – 138 3rd NET – Meerab Rizwan - 140 Meanwhile, Saturday was also another day that the Category A players displayed a stirring but extraordinary round of golf in the FGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship.

Aania Farooq from PAF Airmen Golf Club Karachi (HCap 2) scored the lowest gross round bringing the last two days leader, Rimsha Ijaz from Raya Golf Club Pakistan (HCap 1) down to second position. Parkha Ijaz from Raya Golf Club (HCap 1) overtook Hamna Amjad from PAF Golf Course (HCap 1), who was ahead of her after the first two days, and came third in gross.

In net, however, Hamna Amjad from PAF Golf Course (HCap 1) won in backcount, Arooba Ali from Rawalpindi Golf Course (HCap 10) came in second and the third net position went to Tehmina Ahmad from Islamabad Club Golf Course (HCAP 10).

1st GROSS – Aania Farooq – 229 2nd GROSS – Rimsha Ijaz - 232 3rd GROSS – Parkha Ijaz – 235 1st NET – Hamna Amjad – 229 (back count) 2nd NET – Arooba Ali – 229 3rd NET – Tehmina Ahmad - 230.

The highlight of the tournament was the Yasmin Mubarik Challenge Cup being taken home by Aania Farooq from PAF Airmen Golf Club Karachi (HCap 2). The Yasmin Mubarik Challenge Cup, which is being introduced to honour the lifelong golfing achievements of former national champion and will continue as a challenge cup for years to come, was handed out to Aania Farooq by none other than Yasmin Mubarik herself. Yasmin thanked her family and friends for supporting her through her golfing career.

Ayesha Fauzan, the Tournament Director thanked Eulogise Federal Golf Association and the management of Islamabad Club for encouragement and invaluable support. She also thanked the sponsors Kohinoor Mills, Free Line Movers, Murree Brewery and Mujahid Group of Companies for coming forward and supporting women golf. She also mentioned President PGF, Gen. Hilal's "remarkable efforts in promoting golf in ladies and junior girls due which they have recently qualified to play in European tour".

The successfully organized three-day event showcased some of the best lady golfers of Pakistan playing their best rounds under challenging conditions.