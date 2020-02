Islamabad United to take on Quetta Gladiators

(@fidahassanain)

The match will be played in Rawalpindi Stadium today at 7 pm.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2020) Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will be face-to-face in Rawalpindi cricket Stadium today.

Both Islamabad and Quetta have four points from three games after winning two matches and each and losing one. Islamabad United is two-time former champion of Pakistan Super League will show its muscle against Quetta Gladiators who won the championship last year. United is one of the strongest teams as Luke Ronchi, Phil Salt, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Musa and Rumank Raees are its players. Shadab Khan is the captain.

Quetta is also strong team as Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Sohail Khan are parts of its squad.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Rizwan Hussain, Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saif Badar, Dawid Malan.