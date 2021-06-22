UrduPoint.com
Italian Prime Minister Opposes EURO 2020 Final In London Due To COVID-19 Situation

Muhammad Rameez 46 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Italian Prime Minister Opposes EURO 2020 Final in London Due to COVID-19 Situation

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The EURO 2020 final match should not take place in London due to the COVID-19 situation in the United Kingdom, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday during a press conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

London plans to host the final game of the European soccer championship on July 11.

"Yes, I will make all efforts so that the EURO 2020 final will not occur in the country with the high infection rate," Draghi said, responding to a question on the possible moving of the match from London to Rome.

Since late May, the UK has been witnessing a new spike in COVID-19 cases, having registered 10,633 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The authorities planned to cancel all restrictions after June 21. However, due to the high spread of the so-called Delta COVID-19 strain, first identified in India, the lifting of measures was postponed to July 19.

