Italian veteran Ghiraldini joins Bordeaux as medical replacement

Bgles, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Veteran Italy hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini signed as a medical joker for Bordeaux-Begles on Monday, 11 months since he last played an official match, the Top 14 club announced.

The 35-year-old was part of Toulouse's squad last season when they won the French top flight and he has also played for English Premiership side Leicester and Treviso in his home country.

Ghiraldini, who has scored six tries in 104 international appearances, has not played a competitive game since March 2019.

He will replace Florian Dufour, who suffered a serious ankle injury against Bayonne in January and is facing a two-month absence.

Ghiraldini was part of Italy's 2019 World Cup squad, but did not play a game as the Azzurri were knocked out in the pool stage.