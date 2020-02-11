UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Veteran Ghiraldini Joins Bordeaux As Medical Replacement

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Italian veteran Ghiraldini joins Bordeaux as medical replacement

Veteran Italy hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini signed as a medical joker for Bordeaux-Begles on Monday, 11 months since he last played an official match, the Top 14 club announced

Bgles, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Veteran Italy hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini signed as a medical joker for Bordeaux-Begles on Monday, 11 months since he last played an official match, the Top 14 club announced.

The 35-year-old was part of Toulouse's squad last season when they won the French top flight and he has also played for English Premiership side Leicester and Treviso in his home country.

Ghiraldini, who has scored six tries in 104 international appearances, has not played a competitive game since March 2019.

He will replace Florian Dufour, who suffered a serious ankle injury against Bayonne in January and is facing a two-month absence.

Ghiraldini was part of Italy's 2019 World Cup squad, but did not play a game as the Azzurri were knocked out in the pool stage.

Related Topics

World Toulouse Treviso Leicester Italy January March 2019 Top

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

51 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

1 hour ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

1 hour ago

14,198 posts advertised under Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Bal ..

3 minutes ago

France Criticizes Iran's Failed Satellite Launch

3 minutes ago

Exhibition of Stenin Press Photo Contest Winners O ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.