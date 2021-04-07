UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Mulls Vaccinating Olympic Athletes Ahead Of Schedule - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:02 PM

Japan Mulls Vaccinating Olympic Athletes Ahead of Schedule - Reports

The Japanese government is weighing whether to move Olympic athletes to the front of the COVID-19 vaccination line, the Kyodo news agency cited an official in the know as saying Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The Japanese government is weighing whether to move Olympic athletes to the front of the COVID-19 vaccination line, the Kyodo news agency cited an official in the know as saying Wednesday.

The official reportedly said that the talks had just started. The government is uncertain about whether all athletes should be immunized and what reaction this will get from the public.

Japan began rolling out vaccines in February but was delayed by a supply shortage. The country has vaccinated health workers and will move on to people aged 65 and over on Monday, followed by those with severe underlying conditions.

If the government allows prioritizing athletes, they will likely receive the first dose before senior citizens are vaccinated and will get the second shot by late June, the news agency said. The Tokyo Olympics kick off on July 23.

Infection figures have been rising in parts of Japan. The Osaka prefecture said on Wednesday that its leg of the Olympic torch relay will be confined to a park, with no spectators allowed.

Related Topics

Shortage Osaka Tokyo Japan February June July Olympics All From Government

Recent Stories

Camon 17 became official by TECNO; the Flagship ph ..

1 minute ago

DRAP allows Aziz Fatima Hospital to recruit volunt ..

2 minutes ago

Police claim arrest of two accused involved in mur ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed meals among memb ..

2 minutes ago

Court extends interim bail of Jehangir Tareen, oth ..

2 minutes ago

Canada's Vaccine Advisory Board Upholds 4-Month In ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.