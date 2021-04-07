Japan Mulls Vaccinating Olympic Athletes Ahead of Schedule - Reports

The Japanese government is weighing whether to move Olympic athletes to the front of the COVID-19 vaccination line, the Kyodo news agency cited an official in the know as saying Wednesday

The official reportedly said that the talks had just started. The government is uncertain about whether all athletes should be immunized and what reaction this will get from the public.

Japan began rolling out vaccines in February but was delayed by a supply shortage. The country has vaccinated health workers and will move on to people aged 65 and over on Monday, followed by those with severe underlying conditions.

If the government allows prioritizing athletes, they will likely receive the first dose before senior citizens are vaccinated and will get the second shot by late June, the news agency said. The Tokyo Olympics kick off on July 23.

Infection figures have been rising in parts of Japan. The Osaka prefecture said on Wednesday that its leg of the Olympic torch relay will be confined to a park, with no spectators allowed.