Japanese Embassy, JKA Organize Karate Workshop

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Japan in collaboration with Japan Karate Association (JKA) of Pakistan organized Karate Workshop on Tuesday here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex.

This workshop was held under the title "7th JKA national Karate Camp" and was participated by participants from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

The workshop was taken by Shiina Katsutoshi, leading Karate player from Japan and JKA official instructor, 7th Dan (The levels consist of "Kyu(10 to 1)" and "Dan(1 to 10)") offered opportunities for participants not only to enhance their skills but also to explore the excitement of Karate as the Japanese martial arts. Shiina was assisted by his co-instructors Kanda Osamu, Tanaka Junko as well as the instructors from JKA Pakistan during the workshop.

ITO Takeshi, Charge d' Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan together with the Deputy Director General (Technical) Pakistan Sports board Muhammad Shahid islam inaugurated the one-day workshop.

ITO witnessed the training sessions and expressed his gratitude to Shiina and his team for arriving all the way from Japan to supervise and give valuable tips to the young karate learners in Pakistan. Later ITO presented certificates to the participants of the training camp.

While appreciating the participants for showing keen interest in traditional Japanese martial arts of Karate, ITO said the purpose of holding karate training camp was to provide an opportunity to the Pakistani youth to learn "real" karate which requires courtesy as well as mental endurance together with physical strength.

He hoped that this training opportunity would prove beneficial for them to further polish their karate skills and also further strength ties between Japan and Pakistan through cooperation in various sectors including sports.

ITO also thanked Japan Karate Association of Pakistan for holding Karate Workshop in Pakistan.

