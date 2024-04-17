Karachi, Lahore, Quetta win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament

Karachi, Lahore and Quetta have won their matches by defeating their rivals on first day of National Women’s One-Day Cricket Tournament played at different sites in Faisalabad on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Karachi, Lahore and Quetta have won their matches by defeating their rivals on first day of National Women’s One-Day cricket Tournament played at different sites in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to details, Karachi faced Multan in match at Iqbal Stadium where Karachi defeated its rival with 6 wickets.

Multan batting first scored 116 runs in 36.3 overs and Gull Firoza was its top scorer with 44 runs while Masooma Zahra, Aiman Anwar and Aroob Shah got 2 wickets each.

Chasing the target, Karachi team achieved the target during 24th over with a loss of 4 wickets. Captain of Karachi team Amima Sohail scored 49 runs with the help of 8 fours while she was also declared player of the match.

In other match, Lahore defeated Peshawar with 7 wickets in Bohranwali Ground.

Peshawar won the toss and decided to bat first. However, its entire team became out after scoring 166 runs in 32.5 overs. Its opener Ayesha Zafar scored 108 runs with the help of 16 fours and 2 sixes and remained not out.

Ayesha Bilal of Lahore Team got 4 wickets against 33 runs while Anam Ameen grabbed 3 wickets against 30 runs.

In response, Lahore team achieved the target in 31st overs with the loss of 3 wickets. Its player Dua Majid remained not out with 66 runs while Kainat Hafeez scored 61 runs. Ayesha Zafar of Lahore team was declared player of the match.

In third match played at Jawad Club Cricket Ground, Quetta beat Rawalpindi with 2 wickets.

Rawalpindi decided bat first but its entire team returned to pavilion with 80 runs in 43 overs. Maham Anees of Lahore team remained top scorer with 25 runs while Ramin Shamim of Quetta got 4 wickets against 16 runs.

The Quetta team however achieved the target in 37th overs with a loss of 8 wickets. Its Ramin Shamim remained best player as she scored 27 runs with the help of 3 fours. She was declared player of the match.

Tania Saeed of Rawalpindi team got 3 wickets against 11 runs in this match.