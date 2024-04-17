Open Menu

Karachi, Lahore, Quetta Win Matches Of National Women’s Cricket Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 17, 2024 | 11:36 PM

Karachi, Lahore, Quetta win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament

Karachi, Lahore and Quetta have won their matches by defeating their rivals on first day of National Women’s One-Day Cricket Tournament played at different sites in Faisalabad on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Karachi, Lahore and Quetta have won their matches by defeating their rivals on first day of National Women’s One-Day cricket Tournament played at different sites in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to details, Karachi faced Multan in match at Iqbal Stadium where Karachi defeated its rival with 6 wickets.

Multan batting first scored 116 runs in 36.3 overs and Gull Firoza was its top scorer with 44 runs while Masooma Zahra, Aiman Anwar and Aroob Shah got 2 wickets each.

Chasing the target, Karachi team achieved the target during 24th over with a loss of 4 wickets. Captain of Karachi team Amima Sohail scored 49 runs with the help of 8 fours while she was also declared player of the match.

In other match, Lahore defeated Peshawar with 7 wickets in Bohranwali Ground.

Peshawar won the toss and decided to bat first. However, its entire team became out after scoring 166 runs in 32.5 overs. Its opener Ayesha Zafar scored 108 runs with the help of 16 fours and 2 sixes and remained not out.

Ayesha Bilal of Lahore Team got 4 wickets against 33 runs while Anam Ameen grabbed 3 wickets against 30 runs.

In response, Lahore team achieved the target in 31st overs with the loss of 3 wickets. Its player Dua Majid remained not out with 66 runs while Kainat Hafeez scored 61 runs. Ayesha Zafar of Lahore team was declared player of the match.

In third match played at Jawad Club Cricket Ground, Quetta beat Rawalpindi with 2 wickets.

Rawalpindi decided bat first but its entire team returned to pavilion with 80 runs in 43 overs. Maham Anees of Lahore team remained top scorer with 25 runs while Ramin Shamim of Quetta got 4 wickets against 16 runs.

The Quetta team however achieved the target in 37th overs with a loss of 8 wickets. Its Ramin Shamim remained best player as she scored 27 runs with the help of 3 fours. She was declared player of the match.

Tania Saeed of Rawalpindi team got 3 wickets against 11 runs in this match.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Rawalpindi Women Best Top

Recent Stories

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

10 minutes ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

11 minutes ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

11 minutes ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

16 minutes ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

17 minutes ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

17 minutes ago
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid ..

Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash

34 minutes ago
 Action taken against price list violations in Khan ..

Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district

34 minutes ago
 DC chairs review meeting of DEG

DC chairs review meeting of DEG

34 minutes ago
 Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to ..

Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to cli ..

Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi

45 minutes ago
 Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round

Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports