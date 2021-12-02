UrduPoint.com

Khyber District Claimed KP U21 Inter-District Judo Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:40 AM

Khyber district claimed KP U21 Inter-District Judo trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber district claimed the trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-District Games Judo event after securing 4 gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals in a total of eight weight categories played here.

A total of eight categories were completed between the players. In 50kg, Salman Khan of Khyber won gold, Mohammad Noor Silver of Kurram won while Amjad Ayaz of Bannu and Kohistan Upper took bronze medals. Khyber's Kashif Khan and Shakir are in third place.

In the 55kg Huzaifa of Charsadda won gold medal, Adil of Malakand grabbed silver medal and Kashif and Shakir won bronze medals respectively.

Fawad of Peshawar won gold in 63kg, Kamran Khan of Khyber won silver while Tariq Salman of Malakand and Charsadda won bronze medal. Shahid Fahad, Mohammad Yasir, Ali Hamza of Khyber and Syed Shaheen Shah of Peshawar won gold medals in their respective weight classes.

Vice President of Provincial Association Masood was also present on the occasion. Asfandyar Khattak congratulated all the players for their excellent performance and said that they should continue their hard work. He said that the best talent will emerge from the U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games and we will continue our coaching camps and competitions to further hone the talent.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salman Khan Charsadda Kohistan Malakand Kashif Khan Gold Silver Bronze Event All From Best Weight

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.