Khyber district claimed KP U21 Inter-District Judo trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber district claimed the trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-District Games Judo event after securing 4 gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals in a total of eight weight categories played here.

A total of eight categories were completed between the players. In 50kg, Salman Khan of Khyber won gold, Mohammad Noor Silver of Kurram won while Amjad Ayaz of Bannu and Kohistan Upper took bronze medals. Khyber's Kashif Khan and Shakir are in third place.

In the 55kg Huzaifa of Charsadda won gold medal, Adil of Malakand grabbed silver medal and Kashif and Shakir won bronze medals respectively.

Fawad of Peshawar won gold in 63kg, Kamran Khan of Khyber won silver while Tariq Salman of Malakand and Charsadda won bronze medal. Shahid Fahad, Mohammad Yasir, Ali Hamza of Khyber and Syed Shaheen Shah of Peshawar won gold medals in their respective weight classes.

Vice President of Provincial Association Masood was also present on the occasion. Asfandyar Khattak congratulated all the players for their excellent performance and said that they should continue their hard work. He said that the best talent will emerge from the U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games and we will continue our coaching camps and competitions to further hone the talent.