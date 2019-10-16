UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa And Central Punjab Register First Wins In National T20 2nd XI Tournament

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:57 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab register first wins in National T20 2nd XI tournament

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded their first win in the National T20 2nd XI tournament at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded their first win in the National T20 2nd XI tournament at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who had lost their opening two matches outplayed hosts Sindh by six wickets, this was Sindh’s first defeat in the tournament. Central Punjab, who like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had lost their first two matches, won their first match of the event, overcoming Balochistan by 57 runs.

In the first match on Wednesday, Sindh were put into bat by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the home side scored 169 for six in their 20 overs. Middle-order batsmen Muhammad Waqas (36) and Ramiz Aziz (34) were the main contributors. Danish Aziz scored an unbeaten 26 off 15 balls with the help of three fours and one six. Sajid Khan took two wickets for 28 runs.

Gohar Ali’s 28-ball 49 and Nabi Gul’s 44 took Khyber Pakhtunkhwa past the target in 17.2 overs. Gohar hit two sixes and six fours in his innings while Nabi continued his impressive form in the tournament with a 28-ball effort that included four fours and one six. Left-arm pacer Ghulam Muddasar took three wickets for 31 runs for Sindh.

Central Punjab opted to bat first and posted 198 for six. Their total was built on a 97-run stand between Nauman Anwar (62 off 36 balls, six fours and four sixes) and Muhammad Saad (66 off 46 balls, four fours and three sixes).

Zahid Mansoor remained unbeaten on 39 off 22 balls, his stroke-filled innings included three sixes and one four. Balochistan captain Akbar-ur-Rehman took three wickets while Khurram Shehzad took two wickets.

In reply, Balochistan were restricted to 141 for eight. Ibtisam Sheikh top-scored with an unbeaten 46 off 25 balls, Jalat Khan scored 29 runs. Central Punjab bowlers maintained a stranglehold on Balochistan batting and never allowed them to get close to the asking rate after the first six batsmen were sent back with only 67 runs on the board. Raza Ali Dar who took seven wickets in the previous game once again starred with the ball taking three wickets for 23 runs.

Scores in brief:

Sindh v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, National Stadium, Karachi

Sindh 169 for six, 20 overs (Muhammad Waqas 36, Ramiz Aziz 34; Sajid Khan 2-28)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 171 for 4, 17.2 overs (Gohar Ali 49, Nabi Gul 44; Ghulam Muddasar 3-31)

Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by 6 wickets.

Balochistan v Central Punjab, National Stadium, Karachi

Central Punjab 198 for 6, 20 overs (Muhammad Saad 66, Nauman Anwar 62, Zahid Mansoor 39 not out; Akbar-ur-Rehman 3-31, Khurram Shehzad 2-32)

Balochistan 141 for 8, 20 overs (Ibtisam Sheikh 46, Jalat Khan 29; Raza Ali Dar 3-23)

Result: Central Punjab won by 57 runs

