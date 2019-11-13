Kohli hails courageous Maxwell for taking mental health break

India skipper Virat Kohli Wednesday lauded Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's courage to take a break from cricket because of mental health issues and said international players should be looked after.

Indore, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :India skipper Virat Kohli Wednesday lauded Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's courage to take a break from cricket because of mental health issues and said international players should be looked after.

Maxwell, one of the world's best batsman in the shortest format, left Australia's Twenty20 squad last month during a series against touring Sri Lanka.

The move by the 31-year-old Maxwell was backed by his team and support staff with Cricket Australia saying he was a "special player" and they hoped to see him back in the summer.

Kohli praised Maxwell for putting his health before the game.