Lahore wins National Women’s One-Day Cricket Tournament by 8 wickets

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Lahore has won the National Women’s One-Day cricket Tournament by defeating Karachi by 8 wickets in the final played at Iqbal Stadium.

Winning the toss, Lahore invited Karachi to bat first and its entire team returned to pavilion after scoring 108 runs in 23.4 overs. Liaba Fatima of Karachi scored 30 runs with the help of 4 boundaries while its Yusra Amir grabbed 24 runs. These players shared 43 runs till the fall of first wicket but later no player of this team could score double digit and Karachi lost its 10 wickets after an increase of 65 runs.

Anam Ameen and Ayesha Bilal of Lahore got 3 wickets each while Qurrat-ul-Ain obtained two.

Chasing the target, Lahore team performed excellently and surpassed the target with the loss of 2 wickets in 22.2 overs.

Iram Javaid of Lahore completed half century and remained not out by scoring 55 runs with the help of five 4s and two 6s. this was the fourth half century of this tournament.

Iram Javaid of Lahore remained top scorer of this event with 400 runs and Qurrat-ul-Ain of Lahore was the top bowler who obtained 23 wickets in the event whereas Maham Manzoor of Karachi got 22 wickets.

Omaima Sohail of Karachi obtained 384 runs and 20 wickets in the tournament.