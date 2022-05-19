Launch of first ever Traditional Kabaddi League announced

Strawberry Sports Management Thursday announced to launch Pakistan's first ever international circle style Kabaddi League by the name of 'Traditional Kabaddi League' together with its partners Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Divisional Kabaddi Association, Faisalabad (DKAF).

The inaugural season of the League will be held during the ongoing year in Faisalabad, said a press release issued here.

Haider Ali Daud Khan, the founder of Strawberry Sports Management, said: "It is a momentous occasion to launch Pakistan's first international circle style Kabaddi league which rules the hearts of Pakistanis and Kabaddi lovers the world over. The scale of the Traditional Kabaddi League will be phenomenal as it will be watched live across the globe at both digital and tv.

National and international brands will participate in the League".

The FCCI President Atif Munir sharing his sentiments said: "We are honored and excited to be partners of the landmark Traditional Kabaddi League. Faislabad is the epicentre of Kabaddi, and we would like to congratulate Strawberry Sports Management and DKAF to present this befitting tribute to Faisalabad through this international League. I assure complete support of FCCI for the League." "Players from Pakistan and abroad are fast joining this international League. This League is a great initiative for the uplift of circle style Kabaddi. The DKAF fully supports and endorses Traditional Kabaddi League," remarked Syed Tayyab Gillani, secretary general DKAF.

