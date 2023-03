After the 23 action-packed HBL PSL 8 matches across the four cities of Pakistan and the 24th match in process, all eyes are on the upcoming Women's League exhibition matches which are all set to take place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 8, 10 and 11 March

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):After the 23 action-packed HBL PSL 8 matches across the four cities of Pakistan and the 24th match in process, all eyes are on the upcoming Women's League exhibition matches which are all set to take place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 8, 10 and 11 March.

The women's matches will start at 2pm and will be followed by the men's matches at 7pm. As 10 foreign players from seven countries will be a part of the exhibition matches, top players representing the six HBL PSL franchises are also all praise for the PCB's initiative for the soft launch of the Women's League.

Islamabad United right-arm pacer Hasan Ali said: "We all know how past editions of the HBL PSL have helped in unearthing talent for Pakistan. Similarly, I am hopeful, the talent will come forward in the women's cricket by hosting these exhibition matches.

"It is an opportunity for young players to learn the art of this game by sharing dressing room with some of the biggest stars of women's cricket." Karachi Kings' Shoaib Malik said: "I am thrilled to see the inclusion of women's league exhibition matches in the HBL PSL 8. It will provide a much-needed platform to showcase the immense talent and potential of women cricketers. This is an excellent opportunity to create a level playing field and encourage gender equality in sports.

"By promoting women's cricket in Pakistan, we can inspire the next generation of athletes and help them realise their dreams. I fully support this initiative and hope to see the women's league grow from strength to strength in the years to come." Lahore Qalandars' explosive left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman said: "This is a great initiative taken by the PCB to organise exhibition matches for the women cricketers. As the HBL PSL matches helped our players grow and be selected for the national team, the Women's League will also provide the same opportunity to the women cricketers to play fearlessly and get a chance to represent the national side in the future.

"It is always a different and an amazing feeling to play in front of the home crowd. It is also an opportunity for upcoming women's cricketers to come to the ground and see the current female star players play in front of them." Multan Sultans' Shan Masood said: "The hosting of exhibition matches is a huge step forward in women's cricket. As we have seen in the past how HBL PSL has helped in producing talented players for Pakistan cricket, I hope the exhibition matches will also play the same role for women's cricket.

"We could see our women's cricket going in the right direction, the only difference between our side and the top sides of the world can be covered through the women's league.

I can see by playing these league matches at home, the players will improve their skills which will ultimately help our women's team to win matches for the country in the future." Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam said: "My best wishes are with both sides playing in these exhibition matches. This is a huge opportunity for our women cricketers, the way they are been promoted and with the involvement of foreign players in these matches, it will provide a massive learning experience to our young women players.

"This will also provide a chance to our local players to learn from the foreign players and understand their game, get to know more about their experience related to the game and how they play this game.

"I urge the fans to support women's cricket the same way you support HBL PSL by coming to the ground and witnessing the great skills from the women players." Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said: "As the HBL PSL provided a chance to our local players to play this game, similarly, the exhibition matches are a start of a new era for women's cricket, where the young girls will come forward and take this game professionally.

"The exhibition matches will provide great exposure to our women cricketers, they will gain a lot when they will play alongside the top cricketers of the world. Our male cricketers also learned a lot during the previous editions of the HBL PSL." Squads: Amazons - Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Areesha Noor, Danni Wyatt (England), Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Kainat Imtiaz, Laura Delany (Ireland), Maia Bouchier (England), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Tammy Beaumont (England) and Tess Flintoff (Australia) Super Women - Nida Dar (captain) Aimen Anwar, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Iram Javed, Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Muneeba Ali, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani Schedule: 8 Mar � 1st match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Shozab Raza and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Humaira Farah fourth umpire. Mohammad Anees (match referee)10 Mar � 2nd match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Shozab Raza and Humaira Farah (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Anees (match referee)11 Mar � 3rd match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Tariq Rasheed and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire) and Humaira Farah (fourth umpire). Mohammad Anees (match referee)