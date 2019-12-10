Liverpool remain comfortable at top of table

English Premier League leaders Liverpool hammered Bournemouth 3-0 in an away match on Saturday to remain comfortable at the top of the table with 46 points at the end of 16th week. Liverpool extended their league winning streak to seven matches

Leicester City maintain their impressive form after they defeated Aston Villa 4-1 at Villa Park in Sunday's clash. The Foxes recorded their 8th consecutive win and they continue to follow Liverpool for the title race with 38 points.

In a highly-anticipated match of the week, Manchester United defeated City 2-1 in a Manchester derby on Saturday evening, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored for the Red Devils.

Manchester United collected 24 points as they jumped up to the fifth spot. Manchester City have 32 points and are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Everton beat Chelsea 3-1 at home in Saturday's clash in their first match with new manager Duncan Ferguson.

Ferguson of Scotland was named as Everton's new head coach on Dec. 5 to replace Portuguese manager Marco Silva. Chelsea currently sit in the fourth place with 29 points and Everton are on 14th spot with 17 points.

In last match of Week 16, Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 with a comeback in London Stadium on Monday. Arsenal climbed to ninth spot with 22 points.