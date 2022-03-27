Malir Bazigar, Lyari Fighters win over Benazirabad Lions, Hyderabad Tigers

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The twelfth match of Sindh Super League organized by Sindh sports and Youth Affairs department was played between Malir Bazigar and Benazirabad Lions, which was won by Malir Bazigar by 5-3.

Amir of Malir Bazigar scored 2 goals in the 12th and 16th minutes, Mohammad Waheed scored 1 goal in the 20th minute, Mohammad Nadeem scored 2 goals in the 60th and 68th minutes. In turn, Ahmed of Benazirabad Lions scored one goal in 45 + 2nd minute, Alamgir scored 1 goal in 45 + 4th minute and Saadullah scored 1 goal in 90 + 2nd minute.

The thirteenth match was played between Lyari Fighters and Hyderabad Tigers in which Muhammad Ali of Lyari Fighters scored the only goal of the match in the 21st minute.

Lyari Fighters goalkeeper Muhammad Omar played excellenty to give victory of his team. It should be noted that in 90 + 2nd minute yellow card was showed to Saddam Hussain Caption Malir Bazigar. Lyari Fighters is on top in Group A with 8 points.