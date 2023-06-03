Man City v Man Utd FA Cup final starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday (kick-off 1400 GMT)

Starting line-ups for the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday (kick-off 1400 GMT): Manchester City (3-2-4-1) Stefan Ortega, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland Manchester United (4-2-3-1)David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Carlos Casemiro, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford