UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mani Hopes PSL-V Will Help Pakistan To Host All Future Matches

Muhammad Rameez 48 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:49 PM

Mani hopes PSL-V will help Pakistan to host all future matches

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Thursday said staging of the full-fledged Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country next year would be the first step towards hosting all future matches at home

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Thursday said staging of the full-fledged Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country next year would be the first step towards hosting all future matches at home.

"Pakistan will no longer look for neutral venues and will host international cricket home matches in the country," he told APP here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium .

Mani said he was optimistic that England, Australia, Bangladesh and other foreign teams would all come to play in Pakistan.

"I have informed the International Cricket Council (ICC), all our matches will be played in Pakistan. But if a team doesn't want to play us then it has to give a reason with evidence for not coming here," he said.

To a question, he said there was no anti-Pakistan lobbying in ICC. "ICC is the game's world governing body, looking after cricket of all the countries," he said.

Brimming with the joy on holding upcoming PSL edition in the country, he said he was as much happy as every Pakistani could be to see the entire league taking place in the country.

"There cannot be a big thing for our players then to perform at home in front of their fans," he said.

To a question, he said people had a misconception about the new domestic cricket system, introduced in the country.

"We have six teams, which will play the highest level of cricket at first class. We have 90 cities which will be playing under these teams. With the new system being in place cricket will flourish more than before," he said.

To another question, he said it was wrong to say that only Misbah was picking players for the team as there were six other members in the selection committee. "Misbah was made the chief selector as he was also the head coach, who could better guide for selecting team," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Australia Bangladesh Pakistan Super League Guide All Coach

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

2 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

6 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

13 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

38 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

38 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.