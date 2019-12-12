Mani hopes PSL-V will help Pakistan to host all future matches

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Thursday said staging of the full-fledged Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country next year would be the first step towards hosting all future matches at home

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Thursday said staging of the full-fledged Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country next year would be the first step towards hosting all future matches at home.

"Pakistan will no longer look for neutral venues and will host international cricket home matches in the country," he told APP here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium .

Mani said he was optimistic that England, Australia, Bangladesh and other foreign teams would all come to play in Pakistan.

"I have informed the International Cricket Council (ICC), all our matches will be played in Pakistan. But if a team doesn't want to play us then it has to give a reason with evidence for not coming here," he said.

To a question, he said there was no anti-Pakistan lobbying in ICC. "ICC is the game's world governing body, looking after cricket of all the countries," he said.

Brimming with the joy on holding upcoming PSL edition in the country, he said he was as much happy as every Pakistani could be to see the entire league taking place in the country.

"There cannot be a big thing for our players then to perform at home in front of their fans," he said.

To a question, he said people had a misconception about the new domestic cricket system, introduced in the country.

"We have six teams, which will play the highest level of cricket at first class. We have 90 cities which will be playing under these teams. With the new system being in place cricket will flourish more than before," he said.

To another question, he said it was wrong to say that only Misbah was picking players for the team as there were six other members in the selection committee. "Misbah was made the chief selector as he was also the head coach, who could better guide for selecting team," he said.