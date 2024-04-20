Mardan, Hazara in Girls; Peshawar, Swat in Boys take lead in PM Youth Table Tennis League

In the ongoing Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis League, girls' teams from Mardan and Hazara and boys' teams from Peshawar and Swat emerged as the top performers among the participating teams from five different regions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) In the ongoing Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis League, girls' teams from Mardan and Hazara and boys' teams from Peshawar and Swat emerged as the top performers among the participating teams from five different regions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

The league is being played at Lala Rafique Sports Arena and the latest games were held on Saturday.

Several matches were played in the table tennis provincial league under the Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Program. Mardan and Hazara competed in the girls' competition, while Peshawar and Swat teams took the lead in the boys' competition.

Director General Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amjad Ali Afridi was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Distance Studies University of Peshawar Dr Noorzada, Provincial Table Tennis Association Vice President Kifayatullah, Director Sports Islamia College University Peshawar and Organizing Secretary Ali Hoti, Female Coaches Saira, Amina and HEC Officials Owais were present.

The Mardan team defeated Swat by 3-0 in the first match of the girls team event in the table tennis provincial league in connection with the ongoing Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar. Hiba of Mardan defeated Seema of Swat by 11-6 and 11-7, Huria defeated Khadija by 11-6, 11-8 while Maya defeated Atiqa by 2-0, the score was 11-7 and 11-9 in the last singles.

In the second match Hazara defeated Bannu by 3-0 and qualified for the next round. Peshawar defeated Mardan by 3-1, in which Ubaid of Peshawar defeated Hamza of Mardan by 11, 6, 11, 9. In the second match, Jawad of Mardan defeated Owais of Peshawar by 11, 8, 9-11 and 11-9. In the third match, Haroon of Peshawar defeated Mudassar of Mardan by 11-7 and 11-8 and Obaid of Peshawar defeated Jawad of Mardan by 11-7 and 11-5.

In the second match of the team event, Swat defeated Hazara 3-0. Speaking at the ceremony, Director General Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amjad Ali Afridi said that by organizing the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt program, new talent will emerge in our province, which will shine not only in the province but also in the country at the national and international levels.

He said that sports activity is very important for men as well as women. He demanded from the Higher education Commission that along with table tennis, other sports should also be included in the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt program so that the players get more opportunities to play.

In response, to the demand of the chief guest, Owais, an HEC representative informed that in the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program, a total of 12 Games have been included and apart from Wrestling and Weightlifting, the girls’ players are taking part in 10 different Games.

