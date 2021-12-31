UrduPoint.com

Mardan Wins Inter-Club Athletics Championship Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published December 31, 2021 | 07:46 PM

Mardan claimed the trophy of the Mardan Inter-Club Athletics Championship played under the supervision of Regional Sports Office Mardan and District Administration here on Friday

Mardan scored 92 points, followed by Peshawar with 86 points and Nowshera with 44 points. Arif Afridi of Jaffer Shah academy Peshawar was declared the best athlete of the Championship on 28 points. Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Naik Mohammad distributed prizes among the athletes. Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Sports Department Chairman Dr. Farooq Hussain and other officials were also present on the occasion. The Championship was organized in collaboration with the Sports Department of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Saman Abbas.

Athletes from different academies of Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Buner and Nowshera participated in the Athletic Meet. According to the results, Pervez of Nowshera won gold in 100m race, Danial Shahid of Mardan won silver, Muhammad Shoaib of MS Club won bronze, Danial Shahid of Mardan won gold in 200m race, Pervez of Nowshera won silver, MS Club won.

Shoaib won bronze, Zewar Shah of Mardan won gold in 400m race, Saif-ul-Amin of Mardan won silver, Muhammad Ismail of Nowshera won bronze, Zewar Shah of Mardan won gold in 800m race, Shah Sawar of Mardan won silver, Fawad Ali won bronze, Asif Gulzar of Mardan won gold in long jump, Nadeem Khan of Charsadda won silver, Inam Ali Shah of Mardan won bronze, Arif Afridi of JS Academy Peshawar won gold in long jump and Shoaib Khan of Mardan won silver. Muhammad Omar of Abdul Wali Khan University won bronze, Arif Afridi of JS Academy Peshawar won gold in shot put, Zeeshan of Mardan won silver, Kashif of Nowshera won bronze, Adnan Sami of JS Academy won gold in javelin throw, Shehab of Nowshera. Arif Afridi of JS Academy won silver, Zeeshan of Mardan won gold in discus throw, Arif Afridi of JS Academy won silver, Faisal Rehman of Peshawar won bronze, four times. Mardan won gold in 400m relay, MS Club won silver, Nowshera won bronze, Mardan won gold in 4x100m relay, MS Club won silver and Peshawar won bronze medals. Muhammad Shah of Abdul Wali Khan University won gold in 110 hurdles.

