Margallah Hills Half Marathon held with diverse participation of 200 runners

The 3rd Margalla Hills Half Marathon was organized by Margalla Trail Runners (MTR) club at the Margalla Hills National Park where passionate runners from Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan took part along with the diplomatic community

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The 3rd Margalla Hills Half Marathon was organized by Margalla Trail Runners (MTR) club at the Margalla Hills National Park where passionate runners from Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan took part along with the diplomatic community.

This one of the kind half marathon is held annually in Pakistan with the uphill route of Margallah Hills in the capital city, Islamabad, a news release said.

Sponsored by Season Canola and supported by prominent organizations including Fatima Group, Hiker.pk, Spaceman Studios, Optimize Digital, and nibl foods, concluded with resounding success as near 200 runners participated in the event.

The route for the Half Marathon was scene as it started from Trail at the backdrop of Margallah Hills and went all the way from Margallah Ave to Daman-e-Koh, passing Monal and ended at the border crossing into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Pir Sohawa. It was an elevation of 800 members, which was at times challenging for the runners but with perfect weather conditions all runners that a great time doing the Half Marathon.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various clubs and age groups, showcasing the spirit of unity and athleticism. Apart from members from Margallah Trail Runners club participating clubs such, Islamabad Running Club, Islamabad Run with Us, Falcon Triathlon Club, Critical Mass Lahore, Hiker.

pk, and Pakistan Road Runners, along with representatives from the diplomatic community from the USA, UK, Canada, Netherlands, and Philippines, contributed to the event's success through their enthusiastic involvement and sportsmanship.

The winners of the Margallah Hills Half Marathon, Faizan Zulfiqar and Sehr Ali, demonstrated exceptional endurance and skill, emerging victorious amidst fierce competition. In men’s Faizan Zulfiqar came first and completed his Half Marathon in 1 hours 25 mins and 55 seconds, Shahban stood 2nd with 1 second gap while Mubariz Bukhari got the 3rd spot with 1 hour 32 minutes and 45 to complete his run.

In the female athletes Sehr led with 2 hours 37 minutes to complete her Half Marathon, followed by Anum Uzair with 2 hours 42 minutes and Hajira Rehman with 2 hours 46 minutes to get to the finish line.

The Margallah Hills Half Marathon showcased the power of sports to unite people from different walks of life and promote a culture of fitness and well-being. The event would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors and the unwavering dedication of participants, organizers, and volunteers.