Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Muhammad Javed Malik, member International Panel of ICC Match Referees, will lead the playing control team in the seven T20 Internationals between Pakistan and England played across Karachi and Lahore from 20 September till 2 October.

Aleem Dar, member ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, and Asif Yaqoob, one of the four Pakistan umpires in ICC International Panel of Umpires, the other three being Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza and Rashid Riaz, will take the on-field duties for the series opener at National Stadium, Karachi. Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz will be the third and fourth umpires.

Five umpires will do the on-field umpiring duties in the series. Aleem Dar will stand in four T20Is, Ahsan Raza in three, and Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz and Faisal Afridi will stand in two matches each.

The National Stadium will stage the first four T20Is on 20, 22, 23 and 25 September. The action will move to the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore for the last three matches from 28 September.

Umpire and match referee appointments (Matches from 20-25 September to be played at the National Stadium, Karachi; matches from 28 September till 2 October to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium) 20 September – First T20I.

Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee) 22 September – Second T20I. Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee) 23 September – Third T20I. Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee) 25 September – Fourth T20I. Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee) 28 September – Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)30 September – Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Ahsan Raza (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)2 October – Asif Yaqoob and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee).