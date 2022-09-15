Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf to get underway

In line with the schedule set out in the Annual Golf Calendar, the 39th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament will be played and contested at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course from tomorrow Friday to 18th September (Sunday) .

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :In line with the schedule set out in the Annual Golf Calendar, the 39th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament will be played and contested at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course from tomorrow Friday to 18th September (Sunday) .

This was stated by Sarmad Nadeem ,Convenor Golf in a press and media conference attended and addressed by Syed Irfan Aqeel ,CEO Millat Tractors,Raza Saeed ,Tournament Director ,Ayesha Hamid Ladies Captain,,Mrs Bela Azam ,Imran Ayub of Millat and Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed.It was highlighted by Sarmad Nadeem that the holding of this Golf Championship represents high spirited news and uplifts the mood of golf players all over the country, in particular the masterly golf players who seek honors through stirring performances that promote and upgrade their Names as golf contenders of standing and merit.

Syed Irfan Aqeel stated that Importance of the event can be gauged from the fact that it is being sponsored by Millat Tractors for the 39th time in succession and for this recognition is due to Mr Sikandar Mustafa Khan ,the Chairman of Millat Group ,a remarkable and exceptional leader of corporate and entrepreneurial excellence, a golfing playmate for many in Gymkhana ,an acclaimed benefactor and above all a principal controller who is not hesitant to fulfill the stipulations of corporate social responsibility.

From the golfing angle an outstanding attribute of this national golf event is that it furnishes a prospect to consummate golfers who aspire for luminous triumphs in the competitive golfing arena .Competitive race is arduous and only with proper preparation can a participant hope to counter the winning momentum of proficient adversaries and surface as the gallant one. While golfers with adequate flair are over fifty ,the ultimate title holder could be one from the middle level handicap group as this championship title goes to the one with the best net score.

Khawaja Pervaiz shared that Over the years golf has developed and progressed in Lahore. Golf clubs like Royal Palm ,Lahore Garrison Greens, Defence Raya and Lahore Gymkhana itself have been instrumental in producing adroit and dexterous golfers and Lahore now boasts of having over hundred amateur golf players with a single handicap. And having a single handicap in golf is a notable achievement and is a reflection of the hard work put in by the golf player who holds this handicap especially when viewed in the light of the fact that these golfers are adequately entrenched in their academics or corporate commitments.

Raza Saeed ,Tournament Director said that while the Lahori golfers are determined to come out triumphant in this championship, the golf players who come from other stations are also considerably intent on meeting the challenge of competition. But one thing that needs to be emphasized is that even if they do not win ,they relish the experience of playing at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course .

For these outstation golf participants ,it is indeed a thriving experience to meet the challenges of this golf course and what further augments their delight is their interaction with other golf players of merit.

Raza Saeed also highlighted essential details of the various events which are:- Men Amateurs Net & Gross events for Amateurs will be held over 3 rounds (totally 54 holes, with 18 holes each day) from Friday 16th to Sunday 18th September 2022. Eligibility requirements are that participating golfers should have a handicap of 12 & below.

Senior Amateurs Net & Gross events for Seniors will be held over 36 holes on Thursday 15th September & Friday 16h September 2022. Eligibility requirements are that participating senior golfers should be above 55 years of age and less than 70 years and have a handicap of 16 and below.

Veterans Net & Gross events for Veterans will be held over 9 holes on Thursday 15th September 2022. Eligibility requirements are that participating Veterans golfers should be in the age bracket 70 years and above and have a handicap of 18 & below. The Veterans will also have the advantage of 1 extra stroke for every 2 years of age difference upto 80 Years, 1 extra stroke for Each Year beyond 80 Years.

Ladies Net & Gross events for Ladies will be held over 36 holes from Saturday 17th September to Sunday 18th September 2022. Eligibility requirement is that participating lady golfers should have a handicap of 36 & below: Juniors Net & Gross events for Juniors will be held on Sunday 18th September 2022 over 9 holes. Eligibility requirement is that participating Junior Golfers should have a handicap of 18 & below and should be in the age bracket 18 years & below.

The participation numbers are large and are summarized below: a. Amateurs - 149 b. Seniors - 82 c. Veterans - 56 d. Ladies - 34 e. Juniors - 30 Evaluation of competitors participating in this championship is an important factor and in the handicap category 4 & below, the following names need to be highlighted; Hamza Sheikh, Brig Omer Ijaz (Islamabad), Col. Khushal, Laraib Ur Rehman, Hamza Khattak (Peshawar), Usama Nadeem, Ali Amin (Sargodha) Hussain Hamind (Royal Palm) Saim Tahir, Ahmad Sultan Kayani, Damil Ata Ullah, Nauman Ilyas, Capt Zain Ur Rehman (All from Lahore Garrison Greens).

Salman Jehangir, Qasim Ali Khan, M. Shoaib, Daniyal Lashari, Wazir Ali, Mekayal Maajid, M Arasalan, Noman Asghar, Danish Javed, Taimur Shabir, Sameer Iftikhar, Mohsen Zafar (All from Lahore Gymkhana, Main Trophy will be awarded to the Champion with the best Net Score.

The defending Champion is Mr. Hassan Sami Ud Din .

Mohsen Zafar has won the title three times while Javed S. Lodhi has won it two times.

Prize Distribution Ceremony Will be held at 5:30 pm on Sunday, 18 September 2022 at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club. Governor Punjab has consented to be the Chief Guest on this grand occasion.