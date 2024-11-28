Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Friday

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that the PCB will protect the best interests of Pakistan cricket regarding holding of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (CT 25) in Pakistan at the ICC meeting on Friday, reassuring CT-25 will be played in Pakistan next February

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024)

Talking to the media during a routine inspection of upgradation work at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday, he said parity should be observed by the cricket’s governing body in deciding the issue of hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after Indian cricket’s refusal to travel to Pakistan and demand to play its matches at a neutral venue.

On the ICC meeting on Nov 29 (tomorrow), he said that the PCB was resolute in its rejection of the hybrid model as proposed by the BCCI, adding that the PCB would get best for Pakistan during the ICC meeting. Naqvi said he was in contact with the ICC chair Greg Barclay while his staff was in constant touch with the ICC.

"We are very clear on our stance. We will come out of the ICC meeting in a win-win position for Pakistan cricket and make the nation happy," Naqvi responded.

He said he would seek advice from his government whatever be the decision of the ICC meeting and follow its directions. He rejected the notion that the PCB would fall for the hybrid model over better financial returns from the ICC, adding that the interests of the Pakistan cricket would be priority at the ICC meeting and PCB’s interests would be watched in the best possible manner.

Making PCB’s stance further clear, Naqvi said it was not acceptable that the Pakistan cricket team played cricket in India while the Indian team did not travel to Pakistan, adding that parity must be maintained in cricketing affairs.

On Jay Shah’s elevation as the ICC Chairman in December, the PCB chairman said Jay Shah would take decisions in line with his stature, adding that he would work for the benefit of the ICC and all the cricketing boards during his tenure as the ICC chief.

The upgradation work at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore would be completed by Dec 25, while its capacity had risen to 35,000 with the construction of new enclosures and renovated seating plans.

To a question on any regret regarding the upgradation work at the three stadiums, he said: “Had I known a month-and-a-half ago that structure of the Rawalpindi stadium was not in good shape, I would have re-built a new stadium in Rawalpindi.”

He claimed that the Gaddafi Stadium had almost been constructed anew except for the outer stadium wall, adding that the same could be done at the Rawalpindi stadium.