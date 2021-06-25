UrduPoint.com
Multaniites Elated Over Multan Sultan's Maiden PSL-6 Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:52 PM

Multaniites sprang into jubilation after their favorite team Multan Sultan lifted the sixth edition trophy of Pakistan Super League, claiming their maiden championship title

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Multaniites sprang into jubilation after their favorite team Multan Sultan lifted the sixth edition trophy of Pakistan Super League, claiming their maiden championship title.

People of Multan and other areas of south Punjab came out on roads in excitement where they performed traditional Bhangra dance to the beat of drum in a spontaneous show of celebrations Thursday-Friday night.

Sweets were also distributed after Multan Sultan victory over Peshawar Zalmi in Abu Dhabi finale.

Different advertisement companies arranged big screens at Nawan Sheher, cantonment and other areas where crowds assembled to watch the match live.

Former match referee and domestic cricket player Prof. Javed Kareem said, Multan Sultans performed better while in comparison, Peshawar Zalmi, who had performed well so far, failed to maintain momentum in the final.

Senior sports journalist Rasheed Arshad Salimee said, Multan Sultans dominated both batting and bowling and added that Imran Tahir's bowling and Sohaib Maqsood's batting proved instrumental in bringing maiden PSL triumph to Multan Sultans.

