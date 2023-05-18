UrduPoint.com

Nadal Pulls Out Of French Open, Set To End Career In 2024

Muhammad Rameez Published May 18, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Rafael Nadal on Thursday withdrew from the French Open because his hip injury has not healed and said he expects 2024 to be his final year in professional tennis

"It's not a decision I'm taking, it's a decision my body is taking," said the 36-year-old Spanish superstar, who has played at the claycourt major every year since 2005 and won it 14 times.

Nadal said he was taking a few months off before starting to play again.

"It's probably going to be my last year on the professional tour, I can't say this 100 percent because you never know what's going to happen," he told a news conference.

