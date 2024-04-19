Nagelsmann to remain Germany national football coach till 2026

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann has signed a contract extension to remain in post until at least the 2026 World Cup, the German Football Association (DFB) said Friday.

"This is a decision from the heart. It is a great honour to coach the national team," Nagelsmann said in a statement.

The announcement comes just a few weeks before Germany is set to host the 2024 European championships in June and July.

Nagelsmann said he had been "moved by the enthusiasm of the fans" after victories in the recent friendlies against France and the Netherlands.

"Together, we now want to have a successful home Euros," Nagelsmann said.

The DFB was already "absolutely convinced" of the need to keep Nagelsmann beyond this year's tournament, national team director Rudi Voeller said in the statement.

The manager's decision to extend his stay to the 2026 World Cup in North America sent a "strong signal", DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in the statement.

The announcement puts to bed speculation that Nagelsmann would return to club football after Euro 2024.

The 36-year-old coach was "on the wish list" for a lot of top clubs in Europe, Neuendorf said.

Nagelsmann was strongly linked with a return to Bayern Munich, who parted ways with the native Bavarian last year.