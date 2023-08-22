Open Menu

National Hockey Team's Camp For Asian Games Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The national hockey team's coaching camp for the next month's Asian Games began at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

"The training camp for the all-important games have begun today (Tuesday). The camp which will continue till September 18, will allow players to come together, build chemistry and fine-tune their skills," head coach Shahnaz Sheikh told APP.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou China.

The Games also serve as qualifiers for the next year's Olympics. The event winners will book their spot for Paris 2024.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiyaq Khan, Waqar, Ali Raza, and Abdullah Sheikh.

Defenders: Mohammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Aqeel Ahmed, and Mohammad Bilal Aslam.

Midfielders: Usama Bashir, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Arbaz Ayaz, Ahtisham Aslam, Mohammad Baqar, Mohammad Nadeem Khan, Mohammad Imran and Syed Shehbaz Haider.

Forwards: Mohammad Imad, Afraz, Roman, Arshad Liaquat, Abdul Qayyum, Abdul Rehman (Wapda), Waqar Ali, Mohammad Arsalan, Mohammad Umar Bhat, Abdul Hannan Shahid, Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Abdul Wahab, Zikriya Hayat, Bisharat Ali, Rana Waleed, Hamza Fayaz and Abdul Rehman.

