National Kick Boxing Championship From Saturday

Muhammad Rameez Published December 02, 2022 | 07:00 PM

National kick boxing championship from Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Kick-Boxing Federation is organising 5th National Kick-Boxing Championships (Men & Women) at gymnasium of sports board Punjab Nishtar Sports Complex, here from Saturday.

The three-day premier activity is being jointly organised by the PKBF and Sports Board Punjab.

Teams from all four provinces and Pakistan Army, Wapda, Railways, Police, Higher education Commission Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and AJK are taking part in the mega event.

Muhammad Tariq Qurashi, Director General Youth Affairs and Sports Board Punjab, will inaugurate the competition.

