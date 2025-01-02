National team’s top brass reflects on Pakistan’s challenges, triumphs, strategic evolution

Pakistan red-ball captain Shan Masood, white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and head coach Aqib Javed on Thursday reflected on Pakistan cricket’s journey, challenges, strategic evolution and aspirations for future success across formats

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Pakistan red-ball captain Shan Masood, white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and head coach Aqib Javed on Thursday reflected on Pakistan cricket’s journey, challenges, strategic evolution and aspirations for future success across formats.

In an insightful podcast released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the trio provided a comprehensive overview of the team’s performance in a demanding year and their plans for future success across formats.

Test team captain Shan Masood emphasized the team’s growth in adapting to diverse conditions and the importance of staying true to Test cricket’s fundamentals.

"I think, firstly, we were all looking for a way to play cricket at home. Finally, we found surfaces that suited our spinners, and the way the two spinners came in was pivotal. We were fortunate to have two spinners who had previously played for Pakistan, and the way they stepped up and took responsibility was outstanding.

“As we always say, to win Test matches, you need to take 20 wickets and back it up with a good first-innings score. Because we were able to do that in the final two Test matches against England, we reaped the rewards,” Masood said while referring to Pakistan’s 2-1 series win against England in October 2024 wherein spin duo of Sajid and Noman showcased standout performance, taking 39 wickets across pivotal series.

“If you look at Bangladesh, Australia, or the last Test match at Centurion, we have competed very well overall. However, as a side, we need to focus on doing the basics and fundamentals of Test cricket more consistently. That means consistently taking 20 wickets and ensuring our batsmen back it up with runs."

"The development has been very encouraging because we have not just performed in one type of condition. We have competed well, whether playing in Australia or during a tough home series. This home series was unique, as we played during August to October, a time when we have typically played in the winter months. That challenge, both physically and mentally, coming back after setbacks against Bangladesh and winning against England, showcased the team's character.

Masood highlighted the team’s ability to compete in various conditions, from spinning tracks at home to pace-friendly wickets like Centurion where Pakistan lost the first Test while playing valiantly.

However, Masood stressed the need for consistency and ruthlessness. “We need to capitalize on winning positions, ensuring we finish games effectively. Mental and physical discipline is crucial to closing out matches,” he said.

With the West Indies series and the next World Test Championship on the horizon, Masood underscored the importance of maintaining momentum and transitioning from learning to execution.

At Centurion, we played well but, unfortunately, could not achieve the result we wanted. It is heartening to see a team capable of adapting to various conditions whether it is spinning tracks or pacey wickets like Centurion and against any opposition. We have seen many new players step up. Saim, for instance, is quite young. Kamran has come in, Saud and Agha are showing maturity. Alongside them, we have experienced players like Rizwan and Babar."

"The team looks strong, and now it is about moving forward and ensuring we are ruthless when we are in winning positions."

"I believe the key takeaway is the importance of being ruthless. There were instances where we were in match-winning positions against top teams, like South Africa and Australia, but we couldn’t finish the job. To compete at the highest level, we need to ensure that once we are in a winning position, we follow through until the end whether it is taking the final wicket or scoring the final run.

This requires mental and physical discipline to stay sharp and focused throughout. The time for learning has to transition into action. We need to capitalize on opportunities and close out matches effectively to truly compete with the best sides in the world.

Head coach Aqib Javed offered insights into the team’s strategic approach, emphasizing adaptability and leveraging home conditions. “Around the world, teams use their home advantage effectively. We have adopted the same approach, leading to positive results,” Javed explained.

He highlighted the principle of “horses for courses,” where players are selected based on their suitability for specific conditions. “Strategic selections like recalling Mohammad Abbas after three years and bringing in Sajid Khan have paid off,” Aqib noted.

He also emphasized the importance of managing player workloads amid a packed international calendar. “It’s impossible to rely on the same players for 12 months straight. Differentiating between red-ball and white-ball teams allows players to rejuvenate and sustain top performance levels,” he said.

He said creating a supportive team environment was another priority. "The environment is everything. Each player should feel comfortable expressing their thoughts and sharing ideas. Communication can be soft, but work ethics must be strong.

This is not about a month or two—it is a long journey. Players spend more time with each other than with their families. Therefore, the environment must be encouraging and comfortable, where everyone can live and perform to the best of their abilities. Creating such an environment is crucial for team unity and success."

Looking ahead, Javed identified the upcoming series against the West Indies and South Africa as critical tests, with the Champions Trophy serving as a major milestone. “As defending champions, performing well in our home conditions will be a statement,” he said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman and ODI and T20 captain Mohammad Rizwan praised the team’s resilience during a challenging phase, highlighting how young players stepped up to deliver under pressure. “The team has come out of a difficult period with courage and determination,” Rizwan said.

He emphasized empowering players and fostering unity. “Each player understands their role. My focus as a leader is to ensure everyone puts in their best effort and we continue to play as a cohesive unit,” he said.

He credited the team’s recent white-ball successes to collective effort and exceptional performances across all departments, from fast bowling to finishing with the bat. "If you look at white-ball cricket, our recent series showed how collective effort leads to results.

It has been heartening to see milestones achieved, but the team’s collective performance has been the real highlight. In every department—whether it’s fast bowling, spin, our openers, or the finishers—this team has shown excellent cohesion. The last series particularly showcased the team’s ability to gel and rise to the occasion."

Rizwan also expressed confidence in addressing past mistakes and delivering strong performances in upcoming events like the Champions Trophy. "Whether in examinations or challenges, success and failures are part of the journey. We have analyzed our past mistakes, and we are working hard to ensure we do not repeat them.

Moving forward, the upcoming events are our target, and we are fully committed to giving our best. By addressing our shortcomings and learning from past failures, we are confident that we can perform well in the Champions Trophy and deliver for our fans, Insha’Allah," he concluded.