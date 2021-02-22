New Sri Lanka Covid case on eve of West Indies tour

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara tested positive Monday for coronavirus on the eve of the team's departure to the West Indies for a tour already delayed by the virus

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara tested positive Monday for coronavirus on the eve of the team's departure to the West Indies for a tour already delayed by the virus.

The 24-year-old had been with the rest of the 35-man squad in a bio-secure bubble since February 10.

He played two practice matches on Friday and Saturday.

News of the infection is the latest blow to the tour of three one-day internationals, three Twenty20s and two Tests due to start in Antigua on March 3.

It was originally due to begin on February 21 but was postponed after Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne and coach Mickey Arthur tested positive.

Both have fully recovered and will travel with the rest of the squad, which was yet to be officially named.

The Twenty20s will be played on March 3, 5 and 7 at the Coolidge cricket Ground, Antigua while the ODIs will be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on March 10, 12 and 14, according to Sri Lanka Cricket.

The two Tests will also be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium with the first game starting on March 21 and the second on March 29.