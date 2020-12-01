UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newcastle Game With Villa Under Threat Due To Coronavirus Outbreak: Reports

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:49 PM

Newcastle game with Villa under threat due to coronavirus outbreak: reports

Newcastle's Premier League game with Aston Villa on Friday is under threat due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases, according to British media reports

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Newcastle's Premier League game with Aston Villa on Friday is under threat due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases, according to British media reports.

Newcastle have closed their training ground and it is not expected to re-open until Wednesday at the earliest, The Guardian said.

Magpies manager Steve Bruce had already cancelled training on Sunday after four players and a member of the backroom staff tested positive for the virus last week.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the club learned that more players tested positive when the latest batch of results were returned on Monday.

The whole first team squad and staff have been told to self-isolate at home.

Bruce was already without five first team players for last Friday's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

No Premier League match has been called off since football resumed following the March lockdown.

Premier League authorities have said before for a game to be postponed it would require 14 players to be affected.

However, if the team is able to field 11 players plus three substitutes the game should go ahead.

The fixture schedule is already a hectic one with many managers blaming a higher-than-usual rate of injuries on that.

According to the Telegraph, the possibility of the players turning up solely for training on Wednesday without entering the buildings is being considered.

The city of Newcastle itself will enter the tier three restriction band on Wednesday when the latest lockdown ends -- the highest allocated by the Government.

Related Topics

Football Newcastle March Sunday Media Government Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC takes notice of the govt’s 10 billion tree Ts ..

7 minutes ago

DC for ensuring facilities at Ehsaas Kifalat cente ..

1 minute ago

Armenian Security Service Says Its Chief Is Headin ..

1 minute ago

Unidentified gunmen kill man in Quetta

1 minute ago

Collapse of two UK retailers puts 25,000 jobs at r ..

2 minutes ago

New Delhi Hits Back at Trudeau Over 'Ill-Informed' ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.