Nibali In Doubt For Giro D'Italia With Broken Wrist

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:33 AM

Nibali in doubt for Giro d'Italia with broken wrist

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Italian rider Vincenzo Nibali has broken his wrist in training and put his participation in next month's Giro d'Italia in doubt, his Team Trek Segafredo revealed on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately Vincenzo Nibali fell this morning during training and hit his right wrist," his team said in a statement.

"Clinical exams have revealed a compound fracture of the radius of the right wrist.

"An osteosynthesis surgery has been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) to reduce the fracture.

"After this it will be possible to consider the recovery and Vincenzo's participation at the Giro." Nibali won the Giro in 2013 and 2016, and finished seventh in last year's race which took place in the autumn because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's race runs from May 8 to 30.

"I am struggling to find the words to describe the huge sorrow I feel. But this is the verdict I have to accept," said Nibali on Twitter.

"Tomorrow I'll have surgery and then I'll start the difficult path to try to be at the start of the Giro. This is the goal and I will do the impossible to hit it."Nibali fell during training in Switzerland where he lives, before next week's Tour of the Alps, a race he has won twice.

The 36-year-old former Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana winner was also due to compete in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one-day classic on April 25.

