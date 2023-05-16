UrduPoint.com

Nisar Clinches National Blind Chess Championship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Rashid Nisar of Punjab clinched the second national Blind Chess Championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Rashid Nisar of Punjab clinched the second national Blind Chess Championship.

In the final on Tuesday, he defeated Amir Ejaz of Punjab. In the three-day national event, blind players and their coaches and officials from all over the country participated.

Before the finals, Russell of Punjab beat Ajit Kumar of Sindh and secured the third position.

The National Blind Chess Championship was organized in collaboration with Pakistan Blind sports Federation, Binai education Foundation and Sindh Chess Association.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was Director Sports Sindh Maimoona Shah.

Uzma Ansari, Khaliq Khan, Sindh Chess Association Secretary Wasif Nisar, Amber Nazir and others were also present on the occasion.

