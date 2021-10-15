NLI defeats GB Scouts, 6-5, to win polo championship in Gilgit

UrduPoint.com

Northern Light Infantry Regiment (NLI) Friday defeated Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, 6-5, to win a polo championship organized by GB Scouts in Gilgit

GILGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Northern Light Infantry Regiment (NLI) Friday defeated Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, 6-5, to win a polo championship organized by GB Scouts in Gilgit.

The thrilling final match of the event was played between GB Scouts (A Team) and NLI (A Team).

Scores were equal during the given time. NLI, however, secured victory in additional time by scoring the 'Golden Goal".

GB Governor Raja Jalal Maqpoon distributed prizes and appreciated GB Scouts for 'promoting' polo, the region's popular game.

Havaldar Safdar of NLI-A was declared best of the match, while GB's Scout's Sepoy Nazid won the award for raising the "best horse".

A special prize was also given to Kosht Team, a polo team from the neighboring Chitral region, which participated in the tournament for the first time ever.

Chitral and GB are culturally and historically similar regions, with a shared history and heritage, going back thousands of years. Freestyle polo is equally popular in Chitral and GB.

