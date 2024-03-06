Open Menu

NZC Security Delegation Visits Gaddafi Stadium

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) security delegation on Wednesday visited the Gaddafi Stadium to review security arrangements for the upcoming New Zealand Men’s cricket team tour of Pakistan

New Zealand Men’s T20 cricket side is due to visit Pakistan to play a five match T20I rubber in Lahore and Rawalpindi as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean in June this year.

The delegation comprised CEO New Zealand Players Association Heath Mills and security consultant Reg Dickason.

The delegation was briefed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and security officials on the security arrangements for the upcoming T20I series in April next month.

The NZC security delegation also visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) headquarters in the provincial metropolis during their visit.

The NZC delegation arrived Lahore after reviewing the security arrangements at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi a day earlier.

