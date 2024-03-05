Open Menu

NZC Security Delegation Visits Pindi Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 05, 2024 | 07:24 PM

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) security delegation on Monday night visited the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

The delegation comprised CEO New Zealand Players Association Heath Mills, and security consultant Reg Dickason.

The delegation comprised CEO New Zealand Players Association Heath Mills, and security consultant Reg Dickason.

The delegation was briefed by the PCB and security officials.

The NZC delegation will travel to Lahore on Tuesday (tomorrow) afternoon.

