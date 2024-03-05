NZC Security Delegation Visits Pindi Stadium
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 05, 2024 | 07:24 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) security delegation on Monday night visited the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
The delegation comprised CEO New Zealand Players Association Heath Mills, and security consultant Reg Dickason.
The delegation was briefed by the PCB and security officials.
The NZC delegation will travel to Lahore on Tuesday (tomorrow) afternoon.
