Olympiakos' Semedo Attacked Outside Home - Report

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 15, 2022 | 05:24 PM

Olympiakos' Portugal international Ruben Semedo was attacked by three hooded men outside his home in the Athens suburb of Glyfada, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Saturday

The 27-year-old centre-back told police he was returning home with a Portuguese friend late Friday when the attackers struck armed with wooden sticks.

The pair reported the incident at a local police station before an ambulance took them to hospital.

The player was hit in the shoulder and back and his friend in the mouth.

Semedo has had a series of legal problems in his career.

Earlier this month he was arrested after his female companion accused him of assault.

However the 28-year-old Portuguese woman dropped the charges and Semedo was released.

Semedo, who won the third of his international caps in November, later posted on Instagram that "this is all fake news".

In a separate case, last August he was released on 10,000 Euros bail after an accusation of rape by a 17-year-old girl.

