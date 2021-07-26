Olympic Organizers Not Planning Any Changes to Tuesday Schedule Despite Typhoon -Spokesman

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee does not plan to change the schedule of Olympic competitions on Tuesday, July 27, despite the approaching Typhoon Nepartak, the committee's spokesman, Takaya Masa, said.

The spokesman told journalists on Monday that there was no reason to worry as the Organising Committee was considering all the necessary precautions. Takaya Masa said that rowing and archery competitions had been postponed, but no changes were being planned for July 27 competitions.

On Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned that Typhoon Nepartak was expected to make landfall in Japan around July 27.

According to JMA, the typhoon could bring rough weather and heavy rain to northern and eastern Japan as it continues to develop.