Pak Cricket Squad Tested Negative For COVID-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:40 AM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali All Pakistan men's national team's players and support staff assembled here were integrated into a bio-secure bubble in a local hotel on Thursday after they tested negative for Covid-19.

The tests were conducted on Wednesday upon the squad's arrival at the hotel, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board.

"The squad will now start preparations for the three-match ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium with a training and practice session", he said, adding, "The ODI series will be played in Rawalpindi with the first match taking place on October 30. The Pakistan squad will travel to Rawalpindi from Lahore on 26 October.

The complete ODI and T20I series schedule is available below: 30 Oct – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi 1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi 3 Nov – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi 7 Nov – 1st T20I, Lahore8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Lahore10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Lahore.

