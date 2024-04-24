Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2024) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday extended a special invitation to orphaned children to watch the match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The chairman said that 140 Orphaned children would be special guests of the PCB at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Special hospitality and refreshment would also be provided to the orphaned children during the match.

On the direction of Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi First-class enclosure tickets have been provided for the orphaned children

The PCB authorities contacted with the Director General Social Welfare and tickets of match for the children handed over to him

Mohsin Naqvi said that this is a small effort to bring joy and smiles to the faces of orphaned children.