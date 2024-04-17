Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

Entry to the National Bank Stadium is free and fans can witness live action from Javed Miandad Enclosure.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2024) Pakistan women’s team will aim to earn maximum points in the upcoming ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixture against the West Indies when the three-ODI series will commence here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday. The second and third ODI will be played on 21 and 23 April, respectively.

Nida Dar will captain fifth-ranked Pakistan (16 points), while Hayley Matthews will skipper the ninth-ranked West Indies (eight points). The matches on Thursday and Sunday will start at 0930 local time, while Tuesday’s game will start at 3.30pm.

The series will be broadcast live on A sports HD and Geo Super, and will also be live-streamed on ARY ZAP, Tamasha and Tapmad across the country. To facilitate fans, the entrance to the stadium is free and spectators can enjoy the game from the Javed Miandad Enclosure.

Nida Dar, captain Pakistan women’s team:

“We have worked really hard for the upcoming series, knowing the significance it holds for our journey for direct qualification to the ICC Women's World Cup. The training camp before the series was intense, and our coaches left no stone unturned in refining our skills and strengthening our fitness levels.

“West Indies may have a good track record against us in ODIs, but we have been playing some excellent cricket lately, and we are eager to continue that trend in the upcoming series. Our goal is to build on our recent successes and deliver strong performances against a tough opponent.”

Hayley Matthews, captain West Indies women’s team:

“Pakistan are a dangerous opponent, especially on their home turf. They have a talented squad capable of turning the game around at any moment.

We are up for the challenge, and we are determined to execute our game plan to come out on top.

“The one-week training camp in Dubai provided us with the perfect platform to refine our skills ahead of the all-important ICC Women’s Championship matches against Pakistan. As we have arrived in Karachi and had a good couple of sessions, our focus now shifts to adapting to the local conditions to do well in the series.”

Australia’s Claire Polosak will be the on-field umpire in all the three ODIs and five T20Is. For the ODIs, she will be joined by Abdul Moqeet, Imran Jawed and Nasir Hussain for the on-field umpiring duties, while Saleema Imtiaz and Humairah Farah will be the reserve umpires for the ODI series.

The three ODIs will be followed by five T20Is from 26 April to 3 May.

Squads:

Pakistan (ODIs only): Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

West Indies - Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shamilia Connell, Stafanie Taylor and Zaida James

Series schedule (ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, all matches at National Bank Stadium):

18 April – First ODI (0930am local time)

21 April – Second ODI (0930am local time)

23 April – Third ODI (1530 local time)