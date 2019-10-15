UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Carries The Torch Of 33rd National Games 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:45 PM

A graceful Torch Relay Ceremony was held near Faisal Mosque Islamabad in which Pakistan Navy athletes carried the Torch from Faisal Mosque till Faisal Chowk and handed over to Pakistan Army athletes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019) A graceful Torch Relay Ceremony was held near Faisal Mosque Islamabad in which Pakistan Navy athletes carried the Torch from Faisal Mosque till Faisal Chowk and handed over to Pakistan Army athletes.

During the ceremony, Commander North Commodore Hamid Hussain received the Torch from Pakistan Air Force athleteand subsequently handed over to Ex Olympian of Pakistan Navy Muhammad Akram.During his address at the occasion, Commander North,highlighted Pakistan Navy’s contribution in promotingNational and International sports.

National games are the highest level supporting event in Pakistan which are conducted under auspices of Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sports Board.33rdNational games 2019 are scheduled to be held at Peshawar from26 Oct to 1 Nov 2019. Sport contingents of Pakistan Navy comprising of 290 athletes will participate indifferent sports events.

TheTorch relay ceremony was attended by officials from Pakistan Olympic Association,Pakistan Sports Board, representative of Armed Forces.

